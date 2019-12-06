Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 259 - December 2019
News

Listen To Blink-182’s Collaboration With The Chainsmokers, ‘P.S. I Hope You’re Happy’

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce 2 hours ago

It's a big week in the blink camp.

Alongside their new Christmas song, blink-182's collaboration with The Chainsmokers has been released.

Check out 'P.S. I Hope You're Happy' here:



Last week, blink joined The Chainsmokers on stage in Los Angeles to perform the song.
 


Big day.

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More