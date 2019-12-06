Listen To Blink-182’s Collaboration With The Chainsmokers, ‘P.S. I Hope You’re Happy’

It's a big week in the blink camp.
Alongside their new Christmas song, blink-182's collaboration with The Chainsmokers has been released.
Check out 'P.S. I Hope You're Happy' here:
Last week, blink joined The Chainsmokers on stage in Los Angeles to perform the song.
P.S. I Hope You’re Happy @TheChainsmokers pic.twitter.com/dSoOskOdt8
— blink-182 (@blink182) November 27, 2019
Big day.
