Listen To Billy Talent’s Powerful New Song

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce 3 hours ago

Welcome to 'Reckless Paradise'.

Billy Talent have released a powerful new song, 'Reckless Paradise'.

It tackles the chaos of the modern world as only they could, and sounds like this:

 
'Reckless Paradise' is billed as the first official single from the band's forthcoming album, due out this autumn.

It follows 'Forgiveness 1 + II', the epic double-header single that they released late last year:



The band will play Slam Dunk Festival this May!

MAY

23 - LEEDS Temple Newsham Park
24 - HATFIELD Park

