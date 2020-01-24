Listen To Billy Talent’s Powerful New Song

Welcome to 'Reckless Paradise'.

Billy Talent have released a powerful new song, 'Reckless Paradise'.



It tackles the chaos of the modern world as only they could, and sounds like this:





'Reckless Paradise' is billed as the first official single from the band's forthcoming album, due out this autumn.



It follows 'Forgiveness 1 + II', the epic double-header single that they released late last year:







The band will play Slam Dunk Festival this May!



MAY



23 - LEEDS Temple Newsham Park

24 - HATFIELD Park