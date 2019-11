Billy Talent like you've never heard them before.

Billy Talent have released their first new song - or, in a way, two songs - since 2016's album 'Afraid Of Heights'!



'Forgiveness 1 + II' marks an intriguing evolution for the band, with a bittersweet tone and some stylistic left turns.



Here's to more where that came from.



The band will return to the UK for Slam Dunk next year.