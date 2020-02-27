Listen To August Burns Red’s Wonderful New Song

This is 'Bones'.





Earlier this month August Burns Red announced the details of their 9th album 'Guardians' which is scheduled for release on April 03 via Fearless Records.



With the announcement came the first single 'Defender' with a brilliant comic book video.



You can check that out right here:







Great, right?



Well, now the second song from the record has been released.



'Bones' is little bit more melodic and intricate than 'Defender' but still packs some of that classic August Burns Red punch.



Don't take it from us, this is what the band have to say:



"'Bones' is a song about taking a step back and realising that we need to preserve different cultures...even ones you may not agree with.



Musically, it's thrashy and hopefully catchy enough to be stuck in your head for days."



Have a listen below:







Also great, right?



Well this is what the rest of the tracklist for 'Guardians' looks like:



01. The Narrative

02. Bones

03. Paramount

04. Defender

05. Lighthouse

06. Dismembered Memory

07. Ties That Bind

08. Bloodletter

09. Extinct by Instinct

10. Empty Heaven

11. Three Fountains



And this is the artwork in all it's glory:



