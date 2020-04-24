Listen To A Remix Of Waterparks’ ‘Telephone’

I COULD BE YOUR BEST YET, FUTURE FAVOURITE REGRET





Waterparks have always been partial to someone remixing one of their songs. After all electronic music plays just a huge part in their sound.



So saying that, here's the latest, a slow-burning and atmospheric take on 'Telephone' by Andrew Atwood:







Want some more? Well here's 'Dream Boy', reinterpreted by JVNA:







And here it is reworked by MC4D:







Pretty great right?



We recently spoke to Awsten Knight all about remixes, new music, The Office and the 'FANDOM' concert film in the form of a Video Call:



