Listen To A Day To Remember’s Huge New Track ‘Resentment’

Breakdowns ahead.

A Day To Remember have dropped their huge new single 'Resentment' - the second taste of their upcoming album 'You're Welcome'.

Sonically, 'Resentment' is a near perfect marriage of ADTR's signature heaviness with the electronic elements they've increasingly been playing around with recently. And can we just talk about those breakdowns? Sick.

Check out A Day To Remember's brand new track 'Resentment' below:



Earlier this month A Day To Remember announced that the release of their new album 'You're Welcome' had been delayed. It was originally set for release November 15, but has now been pushed to early 2020.

In a short statement to fans posted on Twitter, A Day To Remember shared that the process has "taken a little longer than expected" and that they "just aren't done with it yet".

Additionally, they shared that it will now see the light of day in early 2020 - however they haven't actually specified a release date yet. You can read their full statement below:

"A couple months back we announced we’d be releasing our album Nov 15. It’s taken a little longer than expected and we just aren’t done with it yet. So we are moving this to early 2020. Rest assured there’s a lot of new music coming out very soon and we can’t wait to share it with you. Thanks for supporting us all these years and see you out there on The Degenerates Tour!"