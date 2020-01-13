Listen To A Brand New Alexisonfire Track

Oh, HELLO.

Alexisonfire have dropped a surprise new track, in the form of 'Season Of The Flood'. This marks the third stand-alone single that they've dropped in the past year.

It's always a good day when we get new Alexisonfire isn't it? That nine year drought has very much been broken now.

Check out their brand new track 'Season Of The Flood' below:

Last year we caught up with Dallas Green last year, to find out what the future had in store for Alexisonfire:

SO WHAT’S THE NEXT STEP FOR THIS? IS THIS A CATALYST TOWARDS AN ALBUM OR IS IT JUST A CASE OF DOING BITS AND PIECES WHEN YOU CAN?

"In having lots of conversations, we always thought about making a whole record but because of everybody’s schedules and other lives it became difficult to find enough time to just be in there and do it. So we kind of just decided that we’re in 2019 and we can kind of do whatever we want. Instead of waiting around to see how long it takes us to make a whole record, let’s just write a song and get it out. We are just going to keep doing that for now. If by the end of the year we end up with a number of songs that could possibly be an album then we will group together and make a nice physical release or something. For me it’s just about keeping this fresh. We love playing the old songs and that’s almost enough, but because we can do whatever we want at this point then that’s exactly what we’re going to do."

