'Don't Bother', 'I Need This More' and 'Call To Arms'





Jake Bundrick, best known for his work drumming with Mayday Parade, has launched his new solo project Via Fiori.



Over the course of the last three weeks, Jake has dropped a new song and each is a perfectly formed slice of emo-tinged rock straight from the mid '00's.



Here's latest tune 'Don't Bother':







Here's 'I Need This More':







And here's 'Call To Arms':







Great right?