LISTEN: The Used’s Experimental New Song

Get ringing that 'Cathedral Bell'.





The Used have released the third song from their upcoming album 'Heartwork'.



'Cathedral Bell' is an experimental number from the band, bubbling and fizzing with discomforting electronics and whispered lyrics. It's a brilliantly unsettling listen.



Check it out below:







'Heartwork' is set for release next week (April 24) via Hassle.



Fancy getting caught up with the songs that are already released? Of course you do.



Here's 'Paradise Lost, a Poem by John Milton':







And here's 'Blow Me' featuring Jason Aalon Butler:



