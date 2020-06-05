LISTEN: The Punishing First Single From The Villa, The New Band From Ex-Issues Vocalist Michael Bohn

This is 'Turning Point'.





The Villa, the new band from ex-Issues vocalist Michael Bohn, have released their debut single.



The band also features ex-Woe Is Me guitarist Kevin Hanson and ex-Nightmares guitarist Turner Wood, who were also a part of WildHeart with Bohn, and bassist Michael Owens previously of Secrets.



As a song, 'Turning Point' seems to bring together elements of each of those previous ventures, as atmospheric builds, bludgeoning breakdowns and gorgeous vocal refrains all come together to form a brilliantly unique take on post-hardcore.



Pretty great right?