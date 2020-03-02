LISTEN: The Hunna’s Vibrant New Single Featuring blink-182’s Travis Barker

There's a new record coming as well.





The Hunna have released a new song featuring none other than blink-182's Travis Barker.



'Cover You' is the first song taken from the band's upcoming album 'I'd Rather Die Than Let You In' which is scheduled for release on May 15.



If that wasn't enough, the track also has a beautiful video for you to watch.



Vocalist Ryan Potter had this to say about the themes of 'Cover You':



“You know that feeling when you find someone and when you look at each other you know whatever you’re about to do is gonna be one hell of a journey and something real special, whether it’s a friendship or relationship, whatever ship, it’s like ‘you know if we do this, there’s no going back right?’ ‘You in?’ And no matter what they got your back. That’s what this song is about.



"It’s fucking chaos out there right now, the world is a gruesome place. It’s about finding something or someone for all time in the midst of the absolute chaos around us.”



As well as a new song and a new album the band are also set to hit the road for a headline tour across the UK and Europe.



MAY

16 - GLASGOW Academy

17 - MANCHESTER Academy

18 - LONDON Kentish Town Forum

19 - CARDIFF Y Plas

21 - COLOGNE Gloria

22 - BERLIN Heimathefen

24 - AMSTERDAM Bitterzoet



