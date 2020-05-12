LISTEN: The Ghost Inside’s Punishing New Song

Time to hit that 'Pressure Point'.





The Ghost Inside have dropped another song from their upcoming new album.



Compared to the heartbreaking emotion of first single 'Aftermath', 'Pressure Point' is a pummelling slice of resentment fuelled hardcore fury taking aim at those who take advantage of other's misery within tragedy.



Bassist Jim Riley had this to say about the track:



"Almost all TGI songs take the listener on a journey from dark to light or from despair to hope. On this record we made a conscious effort to let individual songs explore different emotions we’ve been experiencing and not force them to have a positive turn.



"We feel like the album as a whole will give you that hopeful feeling, even though a song like ‘Pressure Point; might not do that by itself. Instead we embraced being pissed off and let it pour out through some of the most aggressive and pointed lyrics we’ve ever had.



"We try to avoid cursing in our songs but sometimes you’re just so fed up that nothing less than a big loud fuck will get the job done.“



It goes seriously hard. Get stuck in here:







And here's 'Aftermath' for ya:







'The Ghost Inside' is set to be released on June 05 via Epitaph. It's the first record from the band since their tragic bus crash back in 2015.



You can pre-order the album on gorgeous splatter vinyl from our mates over at Impericon right HERE

