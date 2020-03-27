LISTEN: The Debut Single From Mike Duce’s New Solo Project Headache

This is 'Broke'.





Almost a year since Lower Than Atlantis played their last show, Mike Duce has dropped the first track from his new solo project Headache.



It's called 'Broke' and incorporates Mike's trademark wit and wisdom into an instrumental that fizzes and bangs with plenty of pop sensability and nods to 90's hip-hop.



Mike had this to say about the track:



“I got myself into a bum load of debt post band after severing my sole source of income.



“The inspiration was a lack of will to live brought on by crippling debt.”



“Lyrically it's obviously quite morbid but the story is told with tongue firmly in cheek. During the creative process, I sometimes think to myself "fuck... got a bit dark there… better make a joke.”



So, seems the right time to have a listen doesn't it?







Very much into it.



Also, let's have a closer look at that artwork.







Here's to hearing more!