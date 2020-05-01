LISTEN: The Bottom Line’s Bouncy New Song

This is 'Youth'.





The Bottom Line have released a new song.



'Youth' is the last one to come out of the 'No Vacation' album cycle and is a slice of classic pop-punk pulled straight out of 2005. Familiar yet wonderfuly fresh.



Frontman Cal Amies had this to say about the track:



"Youth is a song I wrote a long time ago, it’s about the realisation that I ruined a lot of my younger years as a kid due to letting things get to me way too easily. I was a moody teenager and it wasn’t until later in life I realised...The idea of swearing this much in a song wasn’t really intentional, in fact I never really find that dropping the F-bomb adds much effect. When I ghosted the lyrics for Youth it just kind of came out like this due to frustration but I think it really portrays the meaning well as a result so we kept it.



"This was the last song we recorded with Romesh (Dodangoda) at Longwave Studios on the No Vacation session. It was actually due to be the last track on the record but we decided it didn’t flow with the rest of the album so we left it as a stand-alone track. This is the last track we will be releasing from the NV Cycle, I’m excited for what’s to come next!”



Have a listen right here:







And here's 'Happy' which was released back in January:







And here's an acoustic version of their old song 'When I Come Around':





