LISTEN: Stand Atlantic’s Beautiful New Song ‘Drink To Drown’

Here we go!





Stand Atlantic have released a brand new song.



'Drink To Drown' is a beautiful piano-led balled, the sort that sends shivers shimmering down your spine.



The clip that accompanies it also shows off what people, including the band, have been filling their time with whilst self-isolating during the Coronavirus pandemic.



It's a truly gorgeous and touching mix.



Vocalist Bonnie Fraser had this to say about the track and the visual:



“We’re living through history right now and as scary and uncertain as this time may be, the one thing that has been so positive to see is how everyone has come together. Everyone is going through it all at once, we’re looking out for each other from afar and there’s something comforting about that which makes it feel like maybe this is all going to be ok.



We also wanted to portray some positive aspects about the impacts of isolation. We had our fans across the world who are currently in isolation send us videos of themselves doing things they either never had time to do or have never even thought about doing, but now have the time to try them out.



We hope this will spark creativity and solidarity to anybody who’s watching and has been affected by COVID-19.”



Have a listen and watch below:







The track comes hot on the heels of 'Shh!' which you can also listen to below:



