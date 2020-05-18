LISTEN: Remo Drive’s Thought-Provoking New Song

This is 'Ode To Joy 2'.





Remo Drive have released another track from their upcoming new album.



'Ode To Joy 2' is jaunty little rock and roll number that according to vocalist Erik Paulson is a culmination of the last few years of writing:



“The lyrics were inspired by the excess I perceived around me as I transitioned from being a college student into touring full time. Most people who’ve done either can confirm that many social interactions are built around having a drink or smoking weed. Once the honeymoon period of exploration was over for me, I became frustrated with the omnipresence of drugs and alcohol and wanted to write about it... Oh what fun it is laughing at nothing, by this age we all have it down.. When I wrote the final version of the lyrics, I tried to connect with how I think when I’m drunk. I always feel as though I’m loving and hating every second of it. This song captures that same ambivalence.”



The video, recorded just before quarantine, shares that same ambivalence as well. Check it out below:







The track is set to appear on 'A Portrait Of An Ugly Man' which is set for release on June 26 via Epitaph.



Here's the previously released 'Star Worship':



