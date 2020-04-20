LISTEN: Patent Pending’s Funky New Song Featuring Waterparks’ Awsten Knight

This is 'Wobble'.





Patent Pending have released a new song called 'Wobble', which features a guest appearance from Waterparks' Awsten Knight.



Funky, fun and fantastically colourful, this is pretty much the scene equivilent of Bruno Mars' 'Uptown Funk' and it is absolutely wonderful.



Have a listen below:







Patent Pending and Waterparks toured the UK together way back in 2018. You can check out our gallery right HERE



