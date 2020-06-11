LISTEN: Oxymorrons’ Empowering New Song ‘Justice’

The band have also just signed to 333 Wreckords!





Oxymorrons have revealed that they have signed to Jason Aalon Butler's 333 Wreckords Crew



And with the announcement comes a brand new song in the form of 'Justice'.



All profits made from this song are forever going to be donated to charities, non-profits and movements in their community.



The group have released an impassioned statement explaining what the song represents:



“‘Justice’ is more than a song, but an act of solidarity with the people. All revenue from streaming, merchandise, and downloads both now and in the future from this song will be given back to the community through various charities, non-profits, and movements. We want this to be a never ending cycle to our people to continue to develop the youth, enhance our culture, and fight the inequalities that we have suffered for too long. We will continue to fight, continue to speak out against oppression, and stand for change.



We are angry.



We are traumatized.



We are scared.



But mostly, we are tired.



Tired of our people dying in front of us in broad daylight from a senseless act of racism.



Tired of harassment from the very people whose job it is to protect us.



Tired of screaming at the deaf ears of a government who never had our best interest in mind.



We are enraged.



We are frustrated.



We are beyond fed up.



But again mostly, we are tired.



Tired of the system put in place since the beginning to keep us down.



Tired of the constant worry of getting a call that our loved one was next.



Tired of not being able to determine our destiny.



We will stand tall.



We will stand united.



We will speak loud and proud against our oppressors.



But how much longer can we be this exhausted.



We are tired, but we're not giving up!!!!”



To find out more about the Black Lives Matter movement, and find out how you can help and donate for yourself, head to https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/