LISTEN: New Found Glory’s New Pop-Punk Anthem

This is 'Shook By Your Shaved Head'.
New Found Glory have released another new song from their upcoming album 'Forever + Ever x Infinity'.
'Shook By Your Shaved Head' combines the band's classic sugar sweet sound with some of their heavier elements creating a homage to both pop-punk and hardcore in one neat package.
Have a listen below:
'Forever + Ever x Infinity' is scheduled for release May 29 via Hopeless.
it's the third song from the album following 'Nothing To Say':
And 'Greatest Of All Time':
Also, if you need a bit more NFG goodness, here's Jordan and Cyrus doing an interview one word at a time:
Get Rock Sound to your inbox, every week. Sign up for free now.