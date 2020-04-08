LISTEN: New Found Glory’s New Pop-Punk Anthem

This is 'Shook By Your Shaved Head'.





New Found Glory have released another new song from their upcoming album 'Forever + Ever x Infinity'.



'Shook By Your Shaved Head' combines the band's classic sugar sweet sound with some of their heavier elements creating a homage to both pop-punk and hardcore in one neat package.



Have a listen below:







'Forever + Ever x Infinity' is scheduled for release May 29 via Hopeless.



it's the third song from the album following 'Nothing To Say':







And 'Greatest Of All Time':







Also, if you need a bit more NFG goodness, here's Jordan and Cyrus doing an interview one word at a time:



