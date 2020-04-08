Visit the shop
Rocksound May 2020 - Issue 264
LISTEN: New Found Glory’s New Pop-Punk Anthem

Jack Rogers
Jack Rogers about 4 hours ago

This is 'Shook By Your Shaved Head'.



New Found Glory have released another new song from their upcoming album 'Forever + Ever x Infinity'.

'Shook By Your Shaved Head' combines the band's classic sugar sweet sound with some of their heavier elements creating a homage to both pop-punk and hardcore in one neat package. 

Have a listen below:



'Forever + Ever x Infinity' is scheduled for release May 29 via Hopeless. 

it's the third song from the album following 'Nothing To Say':



And 'Greatest Of All Time':

 

Also, if you need a bit more NFG goodness, here's Jordan and Cyrus doing an interview one word at a time:

