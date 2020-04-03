LISTEN: Mike Shinoda & Lights’ Uplifting Collaboration With Steve Aoki

An absolutely wonderful combination of talents.





EDM maestro Steve Aoki has dropped his new album 'Neon Future IV' today and with it 'Last One To Know', his collaboration with Mike Shinoda and Lights.



The uplifting track finds Mike taking care of the verses and Lights the chorus before they come together in unity for a big finish.



It's an undeniably brilliant matching of voices and rather lovely track.



Have a listen below:







'Neon Future IV' also features 'Halfway Dead' featuring Travis Barker and Global Dan:







'Last One To Know' isn't the first time that Lights and Mike Shinoda have dipped their toes into electronic music:



Lights lended his vocals to Deadmau5' 'Drama Free':







While Mike linked up with Martin Garrix and Pierce Fulton for 'Waiting For Tomorrow':



