LISTEN: Lamb Of God’s Punishing New Song

Welcome to 'New Colossal Hate'.

Lamb Of God have released another song from their upcoming new album.



'New Colossal Hate' is a perfectly excuted slice of classic LOG with intricate riffs and big mosh moments aplenty. Plus the lyric video is full of the sort of animation pulled straight from your nightmares, which is a nice bonus treat.



Guitarist Willie Adler had thi s to say about creating the track:



“'New Colossal Hate' came out of our very first writing session in Maine. Mark, our producer Josh Wilbur and I were at a super cool studio in South Windham called Halo. An absolutely beautiful spot run by some of the best people I've ever met.



"I'm pretty sure 'New Colossal Hate' grew from a few different demos I had. You know, like parts of car. However, as it started to take shape, it quickly became my favourite song on the record.



"Please enjoy this banger of a tune. It holds a very special place in my heart."



Get stuck in below:







The track appears on the band's new self-titled album, which is now scheduled to be released on June 19 via Nuclear Blast.



To get you all caught up with the other already released cuts, heres' Momento Mori':







And here's 'Checkmate':



