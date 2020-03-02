LISTEN: Knocked Loose’s Bryan Garris Provide Guest Vocals On Malevolence’s New Song

'Keep Your Distance'.





Late last year Knocked Loose took Malevolence out as support on their headline tour of the UK and Europe.



It seems as though the time out on the road together sparked a friendship, as Bryan has provided guest vocals on one of Malev's new song.



'Keep Your Distance' is taken from the band's upcoming EP 'The Other Side' which is scheduled for release April 24 via their own label MLVLTD MUSIC.



They had this to say about the collaboration and the video that accompanies the track:



“Since the song is short and sweet, we wanted a high energy video that would truly capture the vibe and chaotic nature of our live performances. We were on tour with Knocked Loose in December and took this opportunity to collect as much crazy footage as we could. Bryan hit the studio to record his part a day or two before the tour started and jumped on stage to sing it with us every night with immediate effect.”



Have a watch below. Let's just say it's a bit of a bruiser:







Knocked Loose's latest album 'A Different Shade Of Blue' is out now via Pure Noise Records.



Here's 'Mistakes Like Fractures':

