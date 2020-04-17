LISTEN: Holding Absence’s Gorgeous New Song

"Birdcage'





A few weeks back Holding Absence released a new single called 'Gravity', one half of an upcoming double A-side.



Today that duo of songs is complete with the release of 'Birdcage'.



Vocalist Luca Woodland had this to say about the tune:



"'Birdcage' is probably the most poppy track we’ve ever released as HA, and we’re really proud of the outcome. Working with Romesh Dodangoda gave us the great opportunity to refine our sound in a way we’d not yet tried before, so the aim for this track was to make it as catchy and sleek as possible.



"We’re very happy with the outcome and can’t wait for people to get their hands on the double-sided picture disk!"



Have a listen below:







And here's 'Gravity', which Lucas describes as "a real step forward in maturity and quality for our band."







The band are set to support Creeper alongside Wargasm on their now rescheduled UK tour.



The dates look like this:



AUGUST



19 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

20 - BRIGHTON Concorde 2

21 - LONDON Brixton Electric

22 - MANCHESTER Academy 2

24 - GLASGOW St. Lukes

25 - LEEDS The Wardrobe



