LISTEN: Hands Like Houses’ New Psychedelic Rock Banger

Are you ready for the 'Headrush'?





Hands Like Houses have released a new song.



'Headrush' is the first new music from the band since 18's 'Anon.' and pulses with classic rock and roll troupes and and addictive psychedelic atmosphere.



The band had this to say about the track:



“…now that things have cooled down somewhat we thought it’d be sick to bring some good old windows-down, head-bobbing, ground-pounding vibes to throw yourself into a new decade to.”



Well, go on then. Have a listen:







Pretty great right?



Well, here's 'Monster' from 'Anon.' so you can keep the party going:



