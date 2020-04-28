LISTEN: GroundCulture’s Thunderous New Song

Come and 'Take My Breath Away'.





GroundCulture have released another song from their upcoming debut album.



'Take My Breath Away' is a chunky slice of nu-metal leaning melodic hardcore just begging to be screamed along to.



Have a little listen below:







The track appears on 'How Well Do You Really Know Yourself?' which is set for released this Friday (May 01) via Hopeless Records.



Let's get you caught up on the other tracks from it.



Here's 'Trauma Can Teach', which has an incredibly inspiring video to accompany it:







Here's 'REALEYES':







And here's 'Life Won't Wait':



