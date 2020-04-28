Visit the shop
Rocksound June 2020 - Issue 265
News

LISTEN: GroundCulture’s Thunderous New Song

Jack Rogers
Come and 'Take My Breath Away'.



GroundCulture have released another song from their upcoming debut album. 

'Take My Breath Away' is a chunky slice of nu-metal leaning melodic hardcore just begging to be screamed along to. 

Have a little listen below:



The track appears on 'How Well Do You Really Know Yourself?' which is set for released this Friday (May 01) via Hopeless Records. 

Let's get you caught up on the other tracks from it. 

Here's 'Trauma Can Teach', which has an incredibly inspiring video to accompany it:

 

Here's 'REALEYES':



And here's 'Life Won't Wait':

 

