LISTEN: Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Sing In Italian On His Latest Quarantine Cover

This is No Fun Hump Day!





So you're very familair with No Fun Mondays right? You know, a cover from Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong every Monday until things resemble normality again? Yeah, you've got it.



Well now he has kicked off No Fun Hump Day with another cover version straight outta quarantine on a different day of the week.



The songin question is called “Amico” by ​Don Backy, and is sang entirely in Italian.



So here we go.







Pretty beautiful right?



And to get you caught up with Monday's effort, here's 'War Stories' by Starjet:







