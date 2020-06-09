LISTEN: FEVER 333’s Powerfully Rousing New Song

'Supremacy'





After premiering it on their 'Long Live The Innocent' livestream, FEVER 333 have released their new song 'Supremacy'.



Frontman Jason Aalon Butler had this to say about the track and its message when its release was announced last week:



"I have been as vocal as I can be about all of what has happened to our culture and country for 7 very long and painful days and will continue to do so. Beyond these seven days. Beyond the next 7 years. Until the day I feel as though the idea of white supremacy that has plagued our nation and nations outside of ours for centuries is elucidated, attacked, and eradicated. Until that day comes, expect songs like this from myself and FEVER 333 to flood your feeds, ears, and lives.



This project is and forever will be a reaction to its environment- and right now it seems, for the first time in our generation's timeline, those that typically have some implicitly racist and misaligned thing to say about the unjust killing of non white citizens are not as loud this time. It seems as though for the first time even these people have no room to call the case of Derek Chauvin against brother George Floyd anything but exactly what it was- another remorseless murder of another black body. As painful as this all is for us, we must utilize this moment. We must speak out. We MUST mobilize, show up for our non white brothers and sisters and do not waiver in our speech when we scream #BLACKLIVESMATTER.



Please share these ideas, please share this song for its ideas even more than its musical value, please check in on your friends who have inherited this plight, please ask more of yourself and your community. Please DO more. Please let them know..."



Have a listen to it below:







You can also rewatch the incredibly powerful livestream below as well:







To learn more about the Black Lives Matter movement and how you can help and donate, please head over to https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/