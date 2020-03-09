LISTEN: Enter Shikari’s Rousing New Song

"I USED TO BE THE KING"





Enter Shikari have shared the second taste of their upcoming new album 'Nothing Is True And Everything Is Possible'.



First up there was 'The Dreamer's Hotel', which recently got the trippy video treatment.







And now we have 'The King', which has a little bit of everything.



There's an 'A Flash Flood Of Colour' style wob, a "BLEH", a triumphant trumpet break AND some of Rou Reynolds' best bar spitting.



It's a bit of a banger basically.



Have a listen below:







'Nothing Is True And Everything Is Possible' is set for release April 17 through So Recordings.



The full artwork looks like this:







And the full tracklisting like this:



01.The Great Unknown

02.Crossing The Rubicon

03. { The Dreamers Hotel }

04. Waltzing off the Face of the Earth (I. Crescendo)

05. modern living…

06. apocoholics anonymous (main theme in B minor)

07. the pressure’s on

08. Reprise 3

09. T.I.N.A

10.Elegy For Extinction

11. Marionettes (I. The Discovery of Strings)

12. Marionettes (II. The Ascent)

13. satellites

14. the king

15. Waltzing off the Face of the Earth (II. Piangevole)



Lovely lovely lovely.