LISTEN: Dashboard Confessional’s Emotional Cover Of Post Malone’s ‘Circles’

Dashboard Confessional has released a two track EP made up of his special Spotify Singles. Both tracks were recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City this year.
First up there's a beautifully reworked version of classic track 'Screaming Infidelities', then a cover of Post Malone's 2019 smash 'Circles'.
Have a listen to both below:
And here's Posty's version for comparison reasons:
Seriously incredible.
We caught up with Chris when he played a string of shows at London's beautiful St. Pancras Church late last year.
