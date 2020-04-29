LISTEN: Dashboard Confessional’s Emotional Cover Of Post Malone’s ‘Circles’

He has also released a reworked version of classic track 'Screaming Infidelities'.





Dashboard Confessional has released a two track EP made up of his special Spotify Singles. Both tracks were recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City this year.



First up there's a beautifully reworked version of classic track 'Screaming Infidelities', then a cover of Post Malone's 2019 smash 'Circles'.



Have a listen to both below:







And here's Posty's version for comparison reasons:







Seriously incredible.



We caught up with Chris when he played a string of shows at London's beautiful St. Pancras Church late last year.



