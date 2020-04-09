LISTEN: Cold Years’ Rousing New Song ‘Electricity’

The release date of the band's new album 'Paradise' has also been rescheduled.
Cold Years have released the third song from their upcoming debut album 'Paradise'.
Frontman Ross Gordon had this to say about 'Electricity':
"’Electricity’ is my favourite song on the record, full of sexual undertones and pure foreshadowing.
“It pushes a lot on the fact that we come from a really small town where people talk a lot of shit behind people’s backs, and we really wanted to push the boundaries with it. We’re a band who aren’t afraid of change or breaking in to new things.”
Have a listen below:
'Paradise' was originally set to be released on May 08, but has been rescheduled to September 04.
Though some things haven't changed though.
The artwork still looks like this:
And the tracklisting still looks like this:
01. 31
02. Life With A View
03. Night Like This
04. Northern Blue
05. Breathe
06. The Waits
07. Burn The House Down
08. Electricity
09. Too Far Gone
10. Hold On
11. Dropout
12. 62 (My Generation's Falling Apart)
13. Hunter
And 'Night Like This' still sounds like this:
And '62 (My Generation's Falling Apart)' still sounds like this: