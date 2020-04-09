LISTEN: Cold Years’ Rousing New Song ‘Electricity’

The release date of the band's new album 'Paradise' has also been rescheduled.





Cold Years have released the third song from their upcoming debut album 'Paradise'.



Frontman Ross Gordon had this to say about 'Electricity':



"’Electricity’ is my favourite song on the record, full of sexual undertones and pure foreshadowing.



“It pushes a lot on the fact that we come from a really small town where people talk a lot of shit behind people’s backs, and we really wanted to push the boundaries with it. We’re a band who aren’t afraid of change or breaking in to new things.”



Have a listen below:







'Paradise' was originally set to be released on May 08, but has been rescheduled to September 04.



Though some things haven't changed though.



The artwork still looks like this:







And the tracklisting still looks like this:



01. 31

02. Life With A View

03. Night Like This

04. Northern Blue

05. Breathe

06. The Waits

07. Burn The House Down

08. Electricity

09. Too Far Gone

10. Hold On

11. Dropout

12. 62 (My Generation's Falling Apart)

13. Hunter



And 'Night Like This' still sounds like this:







And '62 (My Generation's Falling Apart)' still sounds like this:



