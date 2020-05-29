LISTEN: Chapel’s Incredibly Lovely New Single

Ready to feel all 'Mushy Gushy'?





Chapel have released a new song!



Following on from the self-deprecating 'Friends' last year, 'Mushy Gushy' is an ode to that feel you get in your stomach when you look at someone you love.



It's very cute and very lovely and has a saxophone solo at the end. What more could you possibly want?



Here oit is for ya to listen to:







And here's the video for 'Friends':







Hey guys, can we have some more very soon please?



Here's all of the duo's debut EP 'Sunday Brunch' for you to get stuck into as well:



