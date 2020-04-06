Visit the shop
Rocksound May 2020 - Issue 264
LISTEN: Billie Joe Armstrong’s Latest Quarantine Cover Featuring The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs

Jack Rogers
Happy No Fun Monday!



Last week Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong started No Fun Mondays, a new project where he will release a new cover of a song until quarantine is relaxed. 

First up he tackled Tommy James And The Sondells' classic song 'I Think We're Alone Now'

That sounded like this:



Then he took on Johnny Thunders' 'You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory'

That sounded like this:



And NOW, he has covered 'Manic Monday' by The Bangles featuring The Bangles' own Susanna Hoffs.

And that sounds like this:



What's coming next week? Who knows!

In other Green day news, the band released an EP of songs featuring new guitar mixes of songs from '12's 'Uno' and 'Dos'.

 

