LISTEN: Billie Joe Armstrong’s Latest Quarantine Cover Featuring The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs

Happy No Fun Monday!
Last week Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong started No Fun Mondays, a new project where he will release a new cover of a song until quarantine is relaxed.
First up he tackled Tommy James And The Sondells' classic song 'I Think We're Alone Now'
That sounded like this:
Then he took on Johnny Thunders' 'You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory'
That sounded like this:
And NOW, he has covered 'Manic Monday' by The Bangles featuring The Bangles' own Susanna Hoffs.
And that sounds like this:
What's coming next week? Who knows!
In other Green day news, the band released an EP of songs featuring new guitar mixes of songs from '12's 'Uno' and 'Dos'.
