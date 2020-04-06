LISTEN: Billie Joe Armstrong’s Latest Quarantine Cover Featuring The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs

Happy No Fun Monday!





Last week Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong started No Fun Mondays, a new project where he will release a new cover of a song until quarantine is relaxed.



First up he tackled Tommy James And The Sondells' classic song 'I Think We're Alone Now'



That sounded like this:







Then he took on Johnny Thunders' 'You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory'



That sounded like this:







And NOW, he has covered 'Manic Monday' by The Bangles featuring The Bangles' own Susanna Hoffs.



And that sounds like this:







What's coming next week? Who knows!



In other Green day news, the band released an EP of songs featuring new guitar mixes of songs from '12's 'Uno' and 'Dos'.



