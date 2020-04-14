LISTEN: Billie Joe Armstrong’s Latest No Fun Mondays Cover

He has taken on 'Corpus Christi' by The Avengers this time.





Another week, another cover from Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong.



Though rather than No Fun Mondays, this time it was No Fun Sundays with it being an Easter special.



Here's his take on 'Corpus Christi' by The Avengers:







And to get you all caught up on any you may have missed, here's Tommy James And The Sondells' classic song 'I Think We're Alone Now'







Here's Johnny Thunders' 'You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory':







And here's 'Manic Monday' by The Bangles featuring The Bangles' own Susanna Hoffs.



