Visit the shop
Rocksound April 2020 - Issue 263
News

LISTEN: Billie Joe Armstrong’s Cover Of ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ Recorded Whilst In Quarantine

Jack Rogers
Jack Rogers about 3 hours ago

Staying home has cooked up something rather special. 



Self-isolation can be a pretty hard time for us all, but it also allows for inspiration to run wild. 

Just ask Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, who has recorded a cover of Tommy James' classic 'I Think We're Alone Now' while in quarantine at home.

He posted the song along with this message:

"Dear friends.. 

While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life. Family, friends and of course music. I recorded a cover of
Tommy James And The Shondells' “I think we’re alone now” in my bedroom.

I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together.

Love BJ"

Have a listen for yourself. It's rather beautiful:



Green Day's latest album 'Father Of All...' is out now. 

Here's 'Meet Me On The Roof':

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More