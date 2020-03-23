LISTEN: Billie Joe Armstrong’s Cover Of ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ Recorded Whilst In Quarantine

Staying home has cooked up something rather special.





Self-isolation can be a pretty hard time for us all, but it also allows for inspiration to run wild.



Just ask Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, who has recorded a cover of Tommy James' classic 'I Think We're Alone Now' while in quarantine at home.



He posted the song along with this message:



"Dear friends..



While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life. Family, friends and of course music. I recorded a cover of

Tommy James And The Shondells' “I think we’re alone now” in my bedroom.



I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together.



Love BJ"



Have a listen for yourself. It's rather beautiful:







Green Day's latest album 'Father Of All...' is out now.



Here's 'Meet Me On The Roof':



