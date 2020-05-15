LISTEN: Biffy Clyro’s Rousing New Song

'Tiny Indoor Fireworks'
Biffy Clyro have released another song from their upcoming new album 'A Celebration of Endings'.
'Tiny Indoor Fireworks' is a rivoting slab of Biffy brilliance, showing off both their pinpoint pop sensability and off-kilter musicianship.
Basically, it's brilliant. Have a listen below:
'A Celebration of Endings' is scheduled for release August 14. Want to get caught up on the tracks already released? No problem!
Here's 'End Of':
And here's 'Instant History':
