Rocksound June 2020 - Issue 265
LISTEN: Biffy Clyro’s Rousing New Song

Jack Rogers 3 hours ago

'Tiny Indoor Fireworks'



Biffy Clyro have released another song from their upcoming new album 'A Celebration of Endings'.

'Tiny Indoor Fireworks' is a rivoting slab of Biffy brilliance, showing off both their pinpoint pop sensability and off-kilter musicianship. 

Basically, it's brilliant. Have a listen below:



'A Celebration of Endings' is scheduled for release August 14. Want to get caught up on the tracks already released? No problem!

Here's 'End Of':

 

And here's 'Instant History':

 

You can pre-order the record on gorgeous blue vinyl from our mates over at EMP right HERE


 

