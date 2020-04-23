LISTEN: Biffy Clyro, Yungblud & More Cover Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’

The charity single was premiered earlier today.

Biffy Clyro and Yungblud are among the big names appearing on a charity cover of Foo Fighters' single 'Times Like These'.

5 Seconds Of Summer, Dua Lipa and Bastille are among the other stars who appear on the song which premiered earlier today (April 23) on BBC Radio 1.

Check out the track below:

The song was produced remotely as a 'Stay At Home Live Lounge' and UK profits will go towards the 'The Big Night In' fund, split equally between BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief to provide essential support to vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds across the UK who will be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. International net profits will go towards the WHO’s COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.

The video for the song will premiere tonight as part of 'The Big Night In' show on BBC One.