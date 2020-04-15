LISTEN: Asking Alexandria’s Storming New Song

Asking Alexandria have released another song from their upcoming new album 'Like A House On Fire'.
'Down To Hell' is a proper old school rock and roll head banger with plenty of that classic AA wit injected in for good measure.
Guitarist Ben Bruce had this to say about the song:
"We all have a rebellious side and Down to Hell is a big ol’, rebellious rock n roll song reminiscent of From Death to Destiny. From the minute the song starts to the very last note the energy doesn’t stop! It’s a headbanger from start to finish and I cannot wait to play this one live!"
Have a listen below:
'Like A House On Fire' is scheduled for release on May 15 via Sumerian.
Let's get you caught up on the other tracks already released.
Here's 'Antisocialist':
And here's 'They Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care)':
And here's 'The Violence:
So this is what the full tracklisting looks like:
01. House on Fire
02. They Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care)
03. Down to Hell
04. Antisocialist
05. I Don't Need You
06. All Due Respect
07. Take Some Time
08. One Turns to None
09. It's Not Me (It's You)
10. Here's to Starting Over
11. What's Gonna Be
12. Give You Up
13. In My Blood
14. The Violence
15. Lorazepam