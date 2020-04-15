LISTEN: Asking Alexandria’s Storming New Song

Time to go 'Down To Hell'.





Asking Alexandria have released another song from their upcoming new album 'Like A House On Fire'.



'Down To Hell' is a proper old school rock and roll head banger with plenty of that classic AA wit injected in for good measure.



Guitarist Ben Bruce had this to say about the song:



"We all have a rebellious side and Down to Hell is a big ol’, rebellious rock n roll song reminiscent of From Death to Destiny. From the minute the song starts to the very last note the energy doesn’t stop! It’s a headbanger from start to finish and I cannot wait to play this one live!"



Have a listen below:







'Like A House On Fire' is scheduled for release on May 15 via Sumerian.



Let's get you caught up on the other tracks already released.



Here's 'Antisocialist':







And here's 'They Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care)':







And here's 'The Violence:







So this is what the full tracklisting looks like:



01. House on Fire

02. They Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care)

03. Down to Hell

04. Antisocialist

05. I Don't Need You

06. All Due Respect

07. Take Some Time

08. One Turns to None

09. It's Not Me (It's You)

10. Here's to Starting Over

11. What's Gonna Be

12. Give You Up

13. In My Blood

14. The Violence

15. Lorazepam



And here's the artwork:



