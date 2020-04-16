LISTEN: Angels & Airwaves’ Beautiful New Single

This is 'All That's Left Is Love'.





After teasing earlier in the week, Angels & Airwaves have released a new single called 'All That's Left Is Love'.



The track follows on from 'Rebel Girl' and 'Kiss & Tell' which were released respectively last year.



All of the proceeds of the single are set to be donated to Feeding America, the country's largest hunger relief organisation.



Here's a message from the band:



"Friends- As we are all stuck at home and watching these unfortunate world events unfold, we couldn’t help but notice little glimmers of light showing across the globe- revealing the positive side of humanity that sometimes gets lost in our day-to-day lives.



That, ULTIMATELY, is what this band has been about since day 1- HOPE. With all of that in mind, we decided to channel our feelings into a song- of which all proceeds will go to benefit Feeding America’s Covid-19 Response Fund."



