LISTEN: All Time Low’s Addictive New Song ‘Melancholy Kaleidoscope’

And there's more coming!





All Time Low have released the fourth song from their upcoming new album 'Wake Up, Sunshine'.



Without further ado, here's 'Melancholy Kaleidoscope':







Also, if you head over to the band's Instagram you can check out what happened when Alex Gaskarth revealed the song LIVE.



You should also know that it's not the only song we will be hearing before the album is released on April 03.



In an update on Twitter Alex Gaskarth said that he "knows it's weird to put a record out now but we felt like it was important because what everyone is going through is a shared experience and we made this record to make people feel good".



He also confirmed that more music would be dropped because "F it, the plan wasn't even to put out Getaway Green when we did and it felt good".



You can watch his full video and a written statement from the boys below:

