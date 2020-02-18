Linkin Park’s ‘Valentine’s Day’ Had A 890% Spike On Valentine’s Day

Well, what else were people going to spend the day listening to?





Loved and loathed in equal measure, depending on your current romantic situation, Valentine's Day is one of the most polarizing days on the calendar every year. No matter what your stance on the festivities is, music always plays a huge part and it seems as though this year a lot of people headed for the exact same place.



That's right. According to YouTube Linkin Park's 2007 track 'Valentine's Day' had a 890% spike in streams.



So how this works is YouTube collected the statistics from all of songs dedicated to love and compared their views on Valentine's to their average views on every other day of the year.



Though the fact that Linkin Park's 'Valentine's Day' actually tells the story of being apart on the most romantic day of the year, a lot of people must have been pining for their loved ones rather than spending the time together.



The track appeared on 2007's 'Minutes To Midnight' and you can have a listen to it below:





It was recently announced that Grey Daze, Chester Bennington's first band, would be releasing their new album 'Amends' on April 10 via Loma Vista Recordings.



The record is set to feature both Chester and Chester's son on vocals.



The latest single from the album is called 'Sickness' and has an emotional video to match the song.



Drummer Sean Dowdell has spoken about the video's concept:



"This is loosely based on a true story from when Chester was 15-years-old. He was being bullied at school and one day suffered a real beating. That was the day I assumed a role as protector and almost older brother figure to Chester that has lasted since, even after his passing."



Check the video out here:





There's also a documentary focusing on the creation of the album which can be watched below:



