Linkin Park’s ‘Somewhere I Belong’ Has Been Certified Silver In The UK

A huge song receives a huge accolade.





Linkin Park's brilliant 'Somewhere I Belong' has been certified Silver in the UK.



That's the equiavalent of 200,000 sales, which is an amazing achievement.



The song appears on the 2003 album 'Meteora' which is certified 2X Platinum. It's also not the only single with such accolades as 'Breaking The Habit', 'Faint' are also silver and 'Numb' is 'Platinum'.



Huge congrats are in order then!



A perfect time to revisit the surreal and sublime video as well:







Linkin Park are currently celebrating 20 years of their debut album 'Hybrid Theory'. They recently kicked things off by reacting to never before seen concert footage from 2001.



Have a watch below:



