Linkin Park Have “Some Very Special Things” Planned For The 20th Anniversary Of ‘Hybrid Theory’

On October 24 2000, Linkin Park released their debut full-length 'Hybrid Theory' and set about conquering the world.



Selling 27 million copies worldwide and being certified 11x platinum, it's an album unlike any other and one that helped define the unstoppable nu-metal movement at the start of the millenium.



Well seeing as it's celebrating it's 20th birthday in 2020, the band are planning big things.



But first they need your help.



In a post of Twitter, LP asked for everyone to send in any "photos, videos, ticket stubs, merchandise, flyers, souvenirs" and everything in between to help them build up something very special.



Check the full statement below:



"This year we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of HYBRID THEORY. We have some very special things planned throughout the year and want you to be a part of it.



We’re looking for photos, videos, ticket stubs, merchandise, flyers, souvenirs, and anything else you collected from the early days of the band in the late 90’s through the HYBRID THEORY era of 2000-2002. Some great examples include (but are not limited to) live concert footage and photos, pictures of band members and signed goodies from LPU meet and greets"



Upload your content to https://t.co/iQq1L76enS pic.twitter.com/3Irm7abvTV — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) March 6, 2020



Send all your bits to HERE



And while you look around for any treausures, have a listen to 'In The End':



