Linkin Park Have Been Working On New Music, According To Bassist Dave Farrell

Well then!





It appears that Linkin Park have been working on new music.



The band's bassist Dave Farrell recently appeared on an episode of Dan Really Likes Wine for a spot of Zoom-based wine tasting.



Aside from sampling some lovely wines, he spoke about music and what the band have been working on.



"At this point right now globally we’re trying to do a version of the same thing. Stay home and stay as healthy as possible.



For us with the band, we’ve been writing and doing all that before this all started. Casually at this point, we’re doing Zoom meetings to eat lunch together and say 'hi' but we're not able to get together and write.



"So working at home a little bit and working on ideas."



Right!



You can check out the full interview right here:







The other members of Linkin Park have been keeping busy whilst in quarantine too, with Mike Shinoda making music on livestream.



Here he is putting together a 'Hybrid Theory' style demo from scratch.







And the band recently got together on Zoom to react to never before seen concert footage from 2001:



