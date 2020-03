The 'Hybrid Theory' celebrations are about to start.





The other week Linkin Park revealed that they had some "very special things" planned for the 20th anniversary of the band's debut album 'Hybrid Theory'.



Well it appears that those celebrations are kicking off today (March 24) in the form of a livestream.



The band are set to film themselves reacting to concert footage from waaay back in 2001, that has never been seen before by the way, over on their Youtube channel.



So you'll be wanting to be hitting up this link right HERE at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 6pm GMT to join in the fun.

Join LINKIN PARK in celebrating the 20th anniversary of HYBRID THEORY as they react to never before seen LIVE concert footage from 2001. #HybridTheory20



Set a reminder on @YouTube to watch on March 24th @ 11am PST: https://t.co/KNShi7eIj4 pic.twitter.com/z7CHJjUt9s — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) March 23, 2020



Further to this, the band also asked people to send in "photos, videos, ticket stubs, merchandise, flyers, souvenirs" and everything in between to help them build something else to aid their celebrations.

We are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hybrid Theory all year long and want you to be a part of it.



Upload your content to https://t.co/iQq1L76enS pic.twitter.com/3Irm7abvTV — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) March 6, 2020



So while you wait, here's 'Papercut':