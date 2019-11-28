Limp Bizkit Just Announced A One-Off Christmas Show

I did it all for the (egg) noggy.

Limp Bizkit have announced a one-off festive show in Los Angeles to wrap up 2019 in the best way possible.

The intimate show is going down at The Roxy next week, on December 03. Tickets are on sale from this Friday at 7am local time, and they've made a two ticket limit apply.

They also did a similar style show back in March, playing at the tiny Troubadour in Los Angeles. Tickets for that one sold out immediately, so this will be much the same.

Check out the show announcement below: