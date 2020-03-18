Visit the shop
Rocksound April 2020 - Issue 263
News

Lights Will Play An Acoustic Livestream Show Tonight

James Wilson-Taylor
James Wilson-Taylor 3 hours ago

Fan requests and cover versions will be included in the set.

Lights is the latest artist to announce a livestream show for fans stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The show will take place at 6pm PST today (March 18) and will feature acoustic songs, cover versions and more:

 

Plus, Lights has taken note of some of the many fan requests sent in since the show was announced:

 

Make sure you check out Lights' livestream later tonight on her official Instagram which you can find here.

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More