Lights Will Play An Acoustic Livestream Show Tonight

Fan requests and cover versions will be included in the set.

Lights is the latest artist to announce a livestream show for fans stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The show will take place at 6pm PST today (March 18) and will feature acoustic songs, cover versions and more:

Okay kids I’m gonna play some acoustic songs for u tmrw night at 6pm PST on ig live. Tell me what songs you want, mine or covers or whatever go pic.twitter.com/MuMAKOrXBT — Lights (@lights) March 17, 2020

Plus, Lights has taken note of some of the many fan requests sent in since the show was announced:

Compiled some of your more popular requests for the stream tmrw. The knives have spoken (they really want me to play circles and face up) pic.twitter.com/o2K1pVqNV4 — Lights (@lights) March 17, 2020

Make sure you check out Lights' livestream later tonight on her official Instagram which you can find here.