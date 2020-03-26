Lights Is Going To Be Hosting An Acoustic Emo Livestream

Get your sad song requests in.





After first streaming an acoustic set last week, Lights has announced the details of another one.



This time though, it's going to be exclusively emo.



It's going to be taking place on Saturday at 6pm PST / 9pm EST / 1am GMT which in Lights' own words "gives me time to learn all the down ass songs and cry out my tears before the stream".

Okay heck it we doin an acoustic emo night this Saturday. Chosen by Knives™ of course. Sat 6pm PST. Gives me time to learn all the down ass songs and cry out my tears before the stream. Requests go: pic.twitter.com/eoh3FMO4c4 — Lights (@lights) March 26, 2020



So ever wanted to hear Lights take on My Chemical Romance? Fall Out Boy? Mayday Parade?



Now is definitely your best chance.



You'll be wanting to head over to her Instagram at those times, which you can find HERE



While you wait and get your requests in, have a listen to 'Long Live', a tribute to Lights' debut album. It also features Travis Barker!



