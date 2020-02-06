New album, new drummer, new era.

Lamb Of God have released their first new music in five years.



New single 'Checkmate' is also their first release with new drummer Art Cruz, and it goes hard.



​"'Checkmate’ brings together all the components of the Lamb Of God sound that we’ve been developing over the last two decades, but with the ambition and ferocity that comes with the start of a new chapter for our band," commented guitarist Mark Morton.



"Re-energised and reignited, this is LAMB OF GOD 2020. We’ve never been more excited."



Check it out here:







Their new album 'Lamb Of God' will be released May 08 via Nuclear Blast.



The album cover looks like this:







And here's the tracklist.



01. Memento Mori

02. Checkmate

03. Gears

04. Reality Bath

05. New Colossal Hate

06. Resurrection Man

07. Poison Dream (feat. Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta)

08. Routes (feat. Testament's Chuck Billy)

09. Bloodshot Eyes

10. On The Hook



You can pre-order here.