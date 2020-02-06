Lamb Of God have released their first new music in five years.
New single 'Checkmate' is also their first release with new drummer Art Cruz, and it goes hard.
"'Checkmate’ brings together all the components of the Lamb Of God sound that we’ve been developing over the last two decades, but with the ambition and ferocity that comes with the start of a new chapter for our band," commented guitarist Mark Morton.
"Re-energised and reignited, this is LAMB OF GOD 2020. We’ve never been more excited."
Check it out here:
Their new album 'Lamb Of God' will be released May 08 via Nuclear Blast.
The album cover looks like this:
And here's the tracklist.
01. Memento Mori
02. Checkmate
03. Gears
04. Reality Bath
05. New Colossal Hate
06. Resurrection Man
07. Poison Dream (feat. Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta)
08. Routes (feat. Testament's Chuck Billy)
09. Bloodshot Eyes
10. On The Hook