'20/20' is coming.





Knuckle Puck have announced the details of their new album '20/20'.



The band have announced in a series of tweets that the record is set to be released later this year via Rise Records.



The announcement comes along with a new song in the form of 'RSVP'.



Guitarist Nick Casasanto had this to say about the track:



"This is one of the first songs I wrote in my apartment after moving to L.A.



"So much had happened in my personal life after the release of [2017's] Shapeshifter that I felt like life was moving and changing faster than I could cope."



"I felt separated from everything and everyone living on the other side of the country, but it was strangely refreshing. In a way, it felt like I had escaped a lot of my problems. So when people would ask, 'When are you coming back to Chicago?,' it was difficult to give them an honest answer."



Have a listen below:







And here's the series of Tweets the band have posted regarding the record:

We’re excited for you to hear RSVP, a brand new song from our upcoming album. https://t.co/VHFi7iSeng



We’ve had a lot of questions about that lately, so here’s the deal. Our third album, 20/20, will be coming out later this year on Rise Records. pic.twitter.com/o4AbWSqX3X — Knuckle Puck (@KnucklePuckIL) April 21, 2020

Oh, here's a closer look at the artwork for the album as well:



