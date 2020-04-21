Visit the shop
Rocksound May 2020 - Issue 264
News

Knuckle Puck Have Announced The Details Of Their New Album

Jack Rogers
Jack Rogers 2 hours ago

'20/20' is coming.



Knuckle Puck have announced the details of their new album '20/20'. 

The band have announced in a series of tweets that the record is set to be released later this year via Rise Records. 

The announcement comes along with a new song in the form of 'RSVP'.

Guitarist Nick Casasanto had this to say about the track:

"This is one of the first songs I wrote in my apartment after moving to L.A.

"So much had happened in my personal life after the release of [2017's] Shapeshifter that I felt like life was moving and changing faster than I could cope." 

"I felt separated from everything and everyone living on the other side of the country, but it was strangely refreshing. In a way, it felt like I had escaped a lot of my problems. So when people would ask, 'When are you coming back to Chicago?,' it was difficult to give them an honest answer."

Have a listen below:



And here's the series of Tweets the band have posted regarding the record:


Oh, here's a closer look at the artwork for the album as well:

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More