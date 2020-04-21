Knuckle Puck have announced the details of their new album '20/20'.
The band have announced in a series of tweets that the record is set to be released later this year via Rise Records.
The announcement comes along with a new song in the form of 'RSVP'.
Guitarist Nick Casasanto had this to say about the track:
"This is one of the first songs I wrote in my apartment after moving to L.A.
"So much had happened in my personal life after the release of [2017's] Shapeshifter that I felt like life was moving and changing faster than I could cope."
"I felt separated from everything and everyone living on the other side of the country, but it was strangely refreshing. In a way, it felt like I had escaped a lot of my problems. So when people would ask, 'When are you coming back to Chicago?,' it was difficult to give them an honest answer."
Have a listen below:
And here's the series of Tweets the band have posted regarding the record: