Knotfest Japan Has Been Postponed

It's due to the "current situation in connection with the coronavirus mandates in Japan".





Slipknot's travelling festival Knotfest has been postponed in Japan.



The festival was set to take place March 20 and 21 with performances from Slipknot, Korn, Marilyn Manson, Man With A Mission and many more.



Organisers have put the cancellation "in connection with the coronavirus mandates in Japan" but confirms they are "working with Slipknot and their management team on the new dates".



Check out the full statement below:



"As a result of the current situation in connection with the coronavirus mandates in Japan and after thorough discussions with KNOTFEST organizers & Slipknot concerning the safety of the fans, artists, staff and everyone involved, we regretfully announce the postponement of KNOTFEST JAPAN 2020 originally scheduled for March 20 2020 and March 21 2020 at Makuhari Messe.



We are working with Slipknot and their management team on the new dates and will provide updates and announcements on the KNOTFEST JAPAN website and socials as details are confirmed.



For customers who wish to keep their tickets, please store your purchased tickets in safe place as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates. For customers who wish to receive a refund, please on to your tickets until we announce full details of the refund process.



Slipknot, their management, and our entire staff sincerely apologise for any inconveniences this has caused customers who have been looking forward to the festival."

